INDIANAPOLIS — The impact of Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor’s life is impossible to measure in words, and there is no question designating Jan. 27 as Eva Kor Education Day is a tribute to her memory. Her willingness to share the story of the horrific experiences in Auschwitz and still be able to provide the grace of forgiveness speaks volumes to her character. And fitting as well, this Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
For anyone who ever had the fortune of listening to Eva tell her story in person, it was an opportunity not to be missed. Well over 150 offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility did hear Eva’s story, in person, behind the prison walls, on June 12, 2019, a mere three weeks before her death on July 4.
