The Indiana Civil Rights Commission (ICRC) and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission will be hosting the State of Indiana’s 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. This year’s celebration will be held online. Register at https://www.in.gov/mlkihc/2385.htm.
The program will include an awards presentation honoring four Hoosiers who have worked diligently to improve their communities in a manner that exemplifies the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year will also boast a new performance featuring local youth as they honor the late civil rights leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.