The Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD) announced Eliana Blaine as the program director of the new Urban Soil Health Program initiative that began Jan. 4. This Urban Soil Health Program is being launched as a partnership between IASWCD and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). It will promote a systematic conservation approach to agriculture in urban settings and with farmers otherwise new to agriculture.
“We are excited to welcome Elli to our team," states Joe Schmees, executive director, IASWCD. "She brings an exceptional mix of experience, consisting of urban agriculture, soil health and partnership building. IASWCD and the Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts have a solid track record of implementing successful programs, and we are eager to extend that to urban and small scale producers across Indiana. Elli is the right person to help us lead the way!"
