Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) will trim trees around transmission power lines in parts of Northern Indiana using a helicopter saw beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, and continuing through the month of October.
Trimming will take place, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays near transmission power lines in Allen, DeKalb, Noble, Kosciusko, Elkhart, Whitley, Huntington, Grant, Wabash and Wells counties.
