Indiana Michigan Power customers can expect a up to a 6.5 percent increase in their future electric bill if a proposal currently up for public comment is approved.
The rate increase would also include fee increases as well. The pending request would raise rates in two phases, one in 2022 and another on Jan. 1, 2023. The proposal would generate an additional $104 million annually for I&M once fully phased in, if approved.
For a household that uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, customers can expect their bill to rise from $157.82 to $167.29 if the rate increase is fully implemented.
The monthly residential customer charge would increase by $5 under the proposal, rising from $15 to $20. For commercial customers, the monthly service charge would rise from $19 to $25. The “energy charge” the company bills customers for would also rise, but no information was provided regarding that as of deadline Tuesday.
Company officials say the rate increase is necessary due to increases in operating and maintenance costs, which includes infrastructure improvements.
The utility’s filings list the following as reasons for the rate increase: aging lines and poles, new advanced metering infrastructure, electric vehicle charging station structure, projects at the Cook Nuclear Plant and Rockport Generating station, substation upgrades and additional technology aimed at improving grid reliability.
Written public comments will be accepted through Oct. 5, 2021 opposing or supporting the rate increase.
Comments may be submitted to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), a state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.in.gov or by mail at:
Public Comments
Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor
115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Comments should include a name, mailing address and a reference to either Indiana Michigan Power or “IURC Cause No. 45576.”
People with questions regarding comment submission can call 1-888-441-2494.
Two public hearings are scheduled at 6 p.m. both days to hear public opposition or support. The first will be Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021 in South Bend at Century Center Recital Hall, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The second will be Sept. 7 2021 in Fort Wayne at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.
Consumers are asked to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process. Attendees must comply with local health and safety regulations.
The purpose of the meetings are for consumers to speak directly to the Commission under oath and to be included as part of the record. Oral comments made during the hearing will carry the same weight as written comments.
Indiana Michigan Power will not make a presentation or answer questions during the hearings. The Commission will not answer questions about the case but will ultimately make the final decision after weighing evidence.
No final decision will be made at the field hearings.
The city of Marion has intervened in the case, according to OUCC. It joins municipal governments from Fort Wayne, Muncie and South Bend.
The Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, the Wabash Valley Power Alliance, Kroger Co., and industrial customers including: I/N Tek LP, Linde, Inc., Marathon Petroleum Company, Messer LLC and Steel Dynamics Inc.
Any testimony from intervenor’s is due by Oct. 12, 2021.
A final order from the commission is expected in the spring of 2022.
Updates will be posted online at www.in.gov/oucc/ featured-topics/indiana -michigan-power-i -and-m-rates/indiana -michigan-power -rate-case-2021-2022/. Consumers can get updates to their email via a newsletter by going to www.in.gov/oucc/news.
