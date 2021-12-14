The Marion-Grant County Humane Society (MGCHS) is experiencing an overflow of stray animals, but officials believe the spay and neuter ordinances in city limits may help solve the issue.
Picture Perfect Pets has been working with MGCHS to house pets for adoption despite the overflow at the humane society. However, Picture Perfect Pets will no longer be able to house the animals, so MGCHS may experience more overflow than normal.
MGCHS manager Angie Martz remains thankful for the work and dedication that Picture Perfect Pets put into caring for the animals but brought up new issues that may affect MGCHS in the future.
“The animals aren’t being ‘given’ to the Humane Society. They were Humane Society animals to start with, and Picture Perfect graciously allowed us to bring animals there for adoption,” said Martz. “We owe a huge thank you to Picture Perfect for all of the time they donated to helping the humane society and all that they donated over the years.”
The overflow has prompted MGCHS and other Indiana animal care facilities to push for a spay and neuter ordinance to lower the rate of stray animals in the counties.
Decreases in the population of new animals that are given to MGCHS will lower pressure for the shelter to raise money, to hire more staff, to pay vet bills and more.
Martz stressed that this relief in pressure would allow MGCHS to thrive as a shelter where animals are not euthanized for space. Martz claimed that without MGCHS, this would no longer be an option and animals would likely have to be euthanized when the government-sponsored shelters are at capacity.
“We are taking in dogs, cats and strays nearly daily. We currently have no empty kennel space nor any more large crates for smaller dogs,” said Martz. “This isn’t anything new for the 6 months we have been consistently at capacity even with the extra space that Picture Perfect provided.”
Recently, the city council of Marion passed a spay and neuter ordinance that states that every dog and cat must be spayed or neutered unless the owner has a breeder’s license according to Martz.
“I would love to see every city and every town and the county have a spay/neuter ordinance to stop the accidental litters and the unnecessary breeding of the animals that contribute to the constant overflow,” said Martz. “These are not animals that have been adopted and returned. These are mostly mixed breed dogs that have come from careless owners not fixing their animals.”
MGCHS is now charging a “spay/neuter fee” to claim an animal that comes to MGCHS as a stray and has not been fixed. This will cover the fee and will place the animal on the list for the spay and neuter run. The run occurs on the third Monday of every month and is sponsored by Low Cost Spay Neuter.
The spay and neuter ordinance is expected to help MGCHS with overflow and help maintain the services that it provides to the community.
MGCHS takes in animals free of cost and provides daily care, vetting, immunizations, spaying and neutering, microchipping and adoption services, which allows for departments like Animal Care and Control to provide other duties.
“The humane society provides a valuable service to the city, county and towns located therein without receiving any money from any of them,” said Martz. “Without the humane society, animal control would be spilling over with animals.”
Anyone who meets the income guidelines listed can get their animal spayed or neutered for only a $25 fee through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana. This service is a not-for-profit program that is funded in-part by the pet friendly license plates.
