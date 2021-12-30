Marion-Grant County Humane Society (MGCHS) received negative comments after reposting a Facebook post about a stray dog and contacting the suspected owner.
MGCHS recently implemented a new process for owners to receive any pets that are returned to the shelter when found. The process is meant to encourage pet owners to abide by the laws of the city and was constructed by MGCHS director Angie Martz and Marion Police Department chief Angela Haley.
If the pet is not in compliance with the spay and neuter ordinance passed by the city of Marion, a Marion Police Department officer will meet the owner at the shelter to issue a citation for violating the ordinance.
In addition, MGCHS will issue a mandatory $25 fee and will sign the pet up for the next spay and neuter availability. The owner will then be required to attend a court date in 2022 that could lead to a $200 fine from the city.
The process can be avoided if the owner of the found animal provides MGCHS with proof of being a licensed breeder, which is a certification that can be purchased with appropriate paperwork.
The need for the new process comes from the overpopulation of stray animals in Marion during the past year. The humane society has a stable capacity of 45 dogs but has been housing and caring for upwards of 80 dogs throughout the year at any given time. Martz commented that the cat population has also been an issue as the humane society has cared for and spayed and neutered an estimated 200 cats that were rescued or surrendered by owners.
“Luckily, we have the humane society because we are at a capacity now that if we didn’t have the humane society, where would these dogs go?,” said Martz. “Then, you’d end up having them euthanized for space like they’re doing in Franklin County south of Indianapolis.”
The negative comments on the Facebook post spawned from community members who were unhappy with the new process and fines associated with ordinance violations. Many of the commenters accused the humane society of “sticking their nose” in places where it does not belong according to Martz.
MGCHS processed a puppy that was found by a Marion citizen. Martz reached out to the finder to offer services if the finder wished to keep the puppy as their own, which sparked the negative feedback.
“We messaged the finder of the puppy and offered our services to help get the animal vaccinated and fixed,” said Martz. “Stray animals are everyone’s business in our community. Because, when the strays come to the community shelters, it is your dollars that fund their care, either through your tax dollars or donation dollars.”
Martz believes that the process is a pivotal way to reduce the influx of stray animals in the city, and MGCHS cannot afford to process all the animals and provide the procedures for free.
MGCHS coordinates with Marion Animal Care and Control to process animals for spaying and neutering, adoptions, vaccinations, housing and much more. Both institutions have cited the city ordinance and encourage cooperation with the law.
Spaying and neutering can be an expensive process for the humane society, which is funded by donations from the community. According to Martz, the average cost of spaying and neutering a cat is $60, but the process only charges the owners $25 for the procedure.
Martz upholds the importance of the ordinance and has been coordinating with Gas City Mayor Bill Rock about the possibility of a spay and neuter ordinance in Gas City. However, Rock expressed concerns about the cost of breeder’s licenses for citizens, so the ordinance has not been developed.
Martz stressed that even if an animal is rescued as a stray and brought directly into the home, it must be spayed or neutered immediately to comply with the law set forth by the city of Marion.
Martz expressed her appreciation for the community members who understand the new process and support the humane society’s efforts to care for the animals of Grant County.
“We love you. The humane society could not exist without (the community). Grant County is one of the most generous communities,” said Martz. “We could not do what we do without the generosity of our community. We just need the police force and the government to back us up.”
