Brittany Howey has been hired as Habitat for Humanity of Grant County's executive director effective July 27.
“We are thrilled to have Brittany assume the role of Executive Director. Brittany is not new to Habitat as she joined the board in 2016 as a member of the family selection/family support committee, and over her board tenure has served as a member of the Executive Committee as Secretary, Vice-President and most recently completed her role as President in June of 2020," Board President Mia Erickson said. "She has connected with the Habitat community while working alongside the rest of the board, volunteers, donors and partner families on site and in administration. Brittany has a passion for Habitat and helping families realize their dream of homeownership. In her new role she will help Habitat for Humanity of Grant County carry out our ambitious vision to build 2-3 homes per year over the next few years.”
