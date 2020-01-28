WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday passed H.R. 2153, Keeping Girls in School Act, legislation authored by Congress Members Susan W. Brooks (R-Indiana) and Lois Frankel (D-Florida) to support the educational empowerment of girls globally.
“We know that education is key to helping girls and women around the world achieve parity and equality of opportunity as well as live long, healthier lives,” said Rep. Brooks. “Unfortunately, over 130 million girls and women worldwide face significant obstacles in accessing and remaining in secondary education. Whether that obstacle be safely traveling to school, forced child marriage, or access to nutrition, the Keeping Girls in School Act works to support the economic and educational empowerment of girls globally by targeting these and other barriers. I am encouraged by the House passing this critically important legislation, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to get this passed into law.”
