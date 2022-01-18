A Marion woman and her friend died Sunday night during a house fire at 120 N. Nebraska St., according to a Grant County Coroner statement released Tuesday.
The resident of the apartment, 49-year-old Russtina Costner, and her friend Billy Cotter, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene, Dorsey said.
The Marion Fire Department responded to the call with its entire shift, which included four stations and 16 on-call firefighters, around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 16, according to Marion Fire Department Cpt. Curtis Garr
“When we got there flames were blowing out of two second story windows on the East side and one second story window on the South side. It was contained to one corner of the home,” Garr said. “At that point, at least one-third of the second floor was fully engulfed in fire. The other two thirds were definitely full of heat and smoke.”
Garr said crews were not aware if anyone was in the structure when the call came into his department, but when firefighters arrived on scene, an officer and the landlord informed crews that the resident was not answering their calls.
“We made extra efforts to try and locate her, whether she was there or wasn’t there,” Garr said. “Unfortunately, she was (in there).”
Crews left the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday after fighting the fire for more than 4.5 hours. The fire took about 45 minutes to get under control, Garr says, adding that the total damage was significant. The fire penetrated the roof due to its intensity.
“It was probably a total loss,” he said.
No firefighters were injured in the blaze. Garr said he is not aware of any survivors from the affected apartment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Garr said no determination has been made yet regarding where the fire originated or the nature of the incident.
The cause of death and nature of death are still pending an autopsy, Dorsey said.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.