The ability to be a role model and to give back to the community is a goal that many strive to achieve. For Sue House, it has been her life’s mission.

House has worked with Head Start Little Giants Preschool for 13 years. In that time she has been a social worker, substitute teacher, volunteer in the classroom and for the last five years a volunteer on the policy council/advisory committee as a volunteer community member.

Thursday was House’s final committee meeting before stepping away from the board and going into retirement.

For House, the ability to be a positive influence on the lives of the children she worked with has always been her goal.

“You don’t realize the lives that you touch until they get a little older and you meet them on the street and they look at you and say, ‘Mrs. House, do you remember me?’” House said. “Just working with them and being maybe a good role model -- the kids that we have here, many of them just don’t have that good role model -- that has always been my passion.”

House said it has always been important to instill in the children that they can accomplish anything.

“They can be anything that they want to be if they just apply themselves,” House said. "And now is the time to do it while they’re young, and to encourage them. You’re not supposed to hug them, but all of us may be the only hug they get a day.”

At the end of her final committee meeting this week, House was presented with flowers and chocolates by fellow board members to celebrate her work in the school and the community as well. House, who was uninformed of the plan, said the emotion of the surprise was overwhelming.

“It’s really overwhelming,” House said. “You do it because it’s your passion. And you go out of your way to help them if they need help in their departments. It’s so overwhelming to know that they appreciate the hard work that I did.”

Co-workers said they learned from House and used her advice to better themselves.

“She’s extremely selfless with her time,” said Kristi Hawkins, Head Start Community Partnership Coordinator. “She is extremely tender and caring. I think our job in the classroom is not an easy job, and she does it with grace. We hope to glean her passion.”

“If we said we are short on clothes, you know the next week Sue’s dropping off clothes,” said Sarah Summersett, Head Start Program Director. “Or, we’re like ‘someone doesn’t have a hat,’ and all of her friends are knitting them and bringing them in. We can just always count on her.”

House, who turned 80 this year, said that she couldn’t give up her passion, and that the praise from her co-workers left her blushing.

House has done more than just work inside the doors of the schools, however. She has gone above and beyond in the community as well. Sue and her husband Bill House have held fundraising dinners through their church to raise money to purchase clothes for preschoolers who come from disadvantaged families.

Sue has also been involved in other organizations such as Brianna’s Hope, an organization that helps those who are struggling with addiction. House played a role in spreading the word of their work in the area.

Now going into retirement, House, who has been working in some form since she was 16, said she is looking forward to being able to stay at home and do what she wants to in the moment.

House said that though she is retiring she will never lose her passion of helping the children in the area, and that she is always ready to help if need be.

“I hope that I’ll get that phone call and say, ‘Hey we need help on this committee, or anything,'” she said.