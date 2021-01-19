When the Hotspot Café opened just outside of Fairmount, the goal was to provide a clean place that people can come to eat while also providing a family-friendly environment.
“We’re a family here,” said café co-owner Alex Persinger. Alex co-owns the café with his wife, Megan Persinger.
“We wanted to be a place where you can bring your family and come and have a nice, clean, safe place to be,” added Megan. “We’re hoping people will bring their families and have a place to come and hang out.”
Hotspot Café is located at the corner of Ind. 9 and Ind. 26 and offers guests a variety of homemade options. One of the priorities of the Persingers was to make sure the food was always fresh.
“That was our goal, to make sure we always have fresh food,” said Megan. “We have deliveries about every other day to make sure our food is as fresh as possible.”
The café is new, having just opened at full capacity on Jan. 13. Some minor tweaks to the menu are being made as the new café owners try to settle in.
The opening of the café has been in the works for a little while now, but first became necessary due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing Megan to leave her job.
“In March when all of this stuff [COVID] happened, I had to end up quitting my job because I have three children,” Megan said.
The family had to adjust to the times as schools closed and went to virtual learning. This meant that Megan had to stay home too.
“My son goes to Lakeview, and (Alex is) a fireman so he’s gone for 24-hour shifts," Megan said. "What do you do with your babies when there’s social distancing going on and there’s nobody to watch them?”
After spending time relying on the single paycheck, the plans began to form to make Hotspot a reality. The family wanted to be able to open as soon as possible.
Hotspot also represents a step toward making a dream come true for Alex. He said he has always had the desire to open and operate his own barbecue restaurant. Though that is currently not happening at Hotspot, either incorporating a barbecue in at the existing location or opening another location for it is still something that the family sees on the horizon.
Additional plans to continue to grow the café involve feedback from customers.
“We’re always open for suggestions for people to come in and ask and say, ‘Hey, I’d really like to see this,’ and we’ll try to put it on there,” Megan said.
