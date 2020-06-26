Hopping Creations owner Arin Wensley, left, talks to Gas City Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and other leaders about her new business at 219 E. N. D St., Gas City during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 25.
Hopping Creations owner Arin Wensley, left, talks to Gas City Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and other leaders about her new business at 219 E. N. D St., Gas City during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 25.
The new store is located in the back of the Wensley residence, offering unique fragrance combinations, like fall flannel and apple orchard, as well as the classics.
Ever wondered what a “Seinfeld”-themed candle would smell like? How about the Show Friends?
Well over at one of Gas City’s newest businesses, Hopping Candle Creations Co., 219 E. N. D St., co-owner Arin Wensley is using her creativity to provide customers with unique blends of fragrances you can’t find anywhere else.
