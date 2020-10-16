The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant in the amount of $75,000 from its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund. These funds will help to pay processing fees on donated deer with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, there are 887,070 people in Indiana who regularly struggle with food insecurity – 273,380 of which are children. More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.
