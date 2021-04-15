As of April 1, people seeking health insurance and those who are already enrolled in a plan on HealthCare.gov will see new discounts on health insurance premiums due to the American Rescue Plan. Many people who have lost their job this year qualify for even more generous subsidies.
Under this new law, uninsured Hoosiers are newly eligible for financial help that lowers their monthly health insurance premiums, while uninsured Hoosiers are now eligible for even higher discounts that let them enroll in health insurance plans with no monthly premium. Hoosiers who are already enrolled in a subsidized health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov can get lower monthly premiums, too, if they return to HealthCare.gov and update their application.
