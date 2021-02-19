More than 800 Hoosiers since the end of January have applied for new health care benefits through the Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB).
Because many farmers are sole proprietors and operators, an obstacle they face is accessing affordable health care options. As a result of a recent law, INFB can provide its members with this new health plan, which covers essential health benefits, such as office visits, preventative services and maternity and newborn care.
