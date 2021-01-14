INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 150 Indiana National Guardsmen along with personnel from the Indiana Department of Health will help distribute, transport and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers across the state.
"We go when we're called, and now this new assignment to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccine will be another integral cog to turn the tide in our favor against the coronavirus," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general and leader of the Indiana National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.