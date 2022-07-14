Entries for the Honeywell Arts & Entertainment 2022 Photography Show will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the Honeywell Center, according to digital marketing specialist Kaitlynn Still.
The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers.
