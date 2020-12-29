Holiday travelers may have more headaches than usual this year.
Despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded 1,284,599 travelers passing through its checkpoints on Sunday alone, making it the busiest day of air travel since March.
Gas prices have been spiking recently, as the national gas price average has jumped six cents to $2.22 as of Monday, Dec. 21, said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart. Gas prices in the Fort Wayne metro area have jumped nearly 30 cents per gallon, from an average of $1.92 a month ago to $2.21.
And you can now add hazardous weather conditions in the region through the start of 2021 to that list.
On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Northern Indiana issued a hazardous weather outlook for several counties in northwest Ohio and northern Indiana including Grant, Whitley, Allen, White, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells and Adams.
A wintry mix with light ice and snow accumulations was anticipated for Tuesday evening and “will likely be impacted for the Wednesday morning commute.”
Rainfall from Tuesday night into Friday is expected to be between 1 and 2 inches and is likely to bring rises on rivers, possibly causing some of them to reach flood stage by this weekend.
On Monday, NWS Northern Indiana meteorologist Nathan Marsili said this first storm wouldn't be a higher precipitation incident. However, later in the week, the mix of ice, sleet, rain and snow could create problems for those on the roads.
“There could [be] some ponding in the roadways,” said Marsili.
An additional storm later in the week would bring an additional “wintry mix possib(ly) Thursday night which may impact travel for the Friday morning commute.”
Marsili said at their climate site in Fort Wayne, they had observed the South Bend site was closer to normal in terms of seasonal averages for temperature and precipitation.
“Fort Wayne is running a bit of defect,” said Marsili.
The precipitation for the season sits at 1.3 inches in Fort Wayne. The normal is about 7.5 inches.
Marsili said the temperatures were “on the warm side” at about 3.9 degrees on average above normal.
