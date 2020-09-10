INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Thursday announced that he has selected Shoshanna Everhart as the ombudsman for Department of Child Services (DCS).
Everhart has 40 years of child welfare experience, including in child protection, child welfare services, adoption and foster care. She previously served at DCS as the director of the Rush County office, a Shelby County child welfare supervisor and a Shelby County case manager.
