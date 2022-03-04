On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb ended the state of emergency declaration and signed a controversial piece of related legislation.
The state’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration first went into effect March 6, 2020, and was renewed by Holcomb monthly throughout the pandemic.
“Since April 2020, the virus spread to every county in our state resulting in our state resulting in over 1,683,000 confirmed cases and over 22,000 Hoosier deaths from COVID-19,” stated Holcomb. “To counter the pandemic we implemented a vaccination program and have fully vaccinated over 3.5 million Hoosiers, which is over 56 percent of eligible Hoosiers.”
Holcomb said there has lately been a “rapid decline” in confirmed daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Holcomb said he signed House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001 “which provides a mechanism to continue financial support to Hoosiers and Hoosier families who are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allows Indiana to continue to secure additional federal financial relief.”
“With the enactment of HEA 1001 and resultant actions taken by the secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, coupled with the decline in cases and deaths, this disaster has been dealt with to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist,” stated Holcomb.
As the state of emergency ends, the temporary licensing of certain health care workers will continue until March 31.
Also on Thursday, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, praised Holcomb’s decision to end the public health emergency and sign the bill into law.
“We have come a long way as a state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have had many significant challenges along the way. With the passing of HEA 1001, the governor is able to allow the emergency orders to come to an end and we can move forward as a state,” stated Bray. “I am grateful for the resilience of Hoosiers whose efforts kept Indiana’s economy moving during this incredibly difficult time. I look forward to the chance to chase new opportunities and tackle other existing challenges for Indiana.”
In December 2021, Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, joined his fellow co-authors in presenting what was then known as House Bill (HB) 1001, which would, among other goals, seek to end the statewide public health emergency.
On Friday, Indiana House Republicans senior press secretary Jake Thompson said Snow was “in meetings most of this afternoon and is not available for an interview or to put a statement together.”
“HEA 1001 has been through several changes and alterations, as most bills that travel through the legislative process,” said Thompson, of the bill’s final form.
However, that bill has encountered some degree of opposition, not the least of which from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
HB 1001 allows Gov. Eric Holcomb’s state public health emergency to expire by ensuring Indiana could continue receiving the same federal reimbursements for SNAP and Medicaid, and maintain the state’s ability to hold voluntary community vaccination clinics. In December 2021, Holcomb announced that he would keep the state of emergency and the remaining, but limited, executive order in place until lawmakers took action in January, said Indiana House Republicans digital media specialist and press secretary Allison Vanatsky.
Snow represents House District 18, which includes Wabash County and portions of Kosciusko, Grant and Miami counties.
Snow said the legislation would also require businesses to accept medical and religious exemptions if they require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.
Indiana Chamber of Commerce director of digital media and legislative communications Matt Ottinger said HB 1001 was the “wrong policy for employers and for Hoosiers as COVID-19 numbers surge.” Ottinger said the Indiana Chamber of Commerce supports the first three sections of HB 1001 regarding the emergency order and maintaining supplemental federal funding. Brinegar said they were concerned that HB 1001 would restrict and discourage employers from requiring vaccines in their workplaces if they determine it’s the best course of action.
After HB 1001 passed the Indiana House of Representatives in January, the Indiana Democratic Party called it “an extreme and irrational piece of legislation that further discredits the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Indiana Republicans want to hand out cash to folks who choose to remain unvaccinated over holding a job, and they voted ‘yes’ on this policy after denying unemployment benefits to Hoosiers who lost their jobs at the start of COVID-19. This calculated flip-flop is irrational and yet another unnecessary culture war at a time when real leadership is sorely needed,” said Indiana Democratic Party executive director Lauren Ganapini. “From limiting economic security to discrediting the vaccine, HB 1001 shows Hoosiers the Indiana GOP prefer culture wars over creating a better future for Hoosier families.”
