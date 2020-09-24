Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Sept. 21-27, 2020 as Indiana Rail Safety Week in conjunction with U.S., Canada and Mexico Rail Safety Week that will take place throughout North America. Our goal is to increase rail safety awareness by working collaboratively with virtual events due to COVID-19 and socially distanced in-person events. Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, local law enforcement agencies and railroad companies have partnered together to raise awareness about the dangers of disregarding railroad crossing laws and trespassing on railroad property.
“Every three hours, a vehicle or person are hit by a train in the United States, and in Indiana most of our collisions happen at crossings with active warning devices,” States Jessica Feder, executive director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year Rail Safety Week will emphasize virtual activities and social media to share our lifesaving messages. We want the public to know how important it is to pay attention at railroad crossings and our priority is safe interaction between railroads and our communities.”
