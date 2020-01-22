A group of 15 Marion High School JROTC cadets gather for a photo with the U.S. Capitol building in the background during their trip to Washington, D.C., and Gettysburg Battlefield National Park. The trip was a part of their leadership education within the MHS JROTC program.
Marion High School JROTC cadets recently traveled to Gettysburg Battlefield National Park where they conducted an in-depth historical military study called a staff ride, analyzing the actions of leaders during the three-day battle that changed the course of the Civil War. Here, cadets Korbin Elliott, Lunden Colley, Jalen Wingo, Jillayne Bass, Joanna Hidalgo, and Ashley White view the battlefield from atop the New York Memorial on top of Little Round Top.
Marion High School JROTC cadets Josiah Hamilton, Lucas Riley, and Jillayne Bass, pause by the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Photos provided by Marion Community Schools
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
MARION — As part of a leadership class, 15 JROTC cadets from Marion High School recently traveled to Gettysburg Battlefield National Park where they had the opportunity to undertake a military-style staff ride, a learning experience rarely available to the average high school student. They then traveled on to Washington, D.C., where their experiences included a White House tour and more.
A staff ride is a historical study of a campaign or battle that is used as professional development by the U.S. Army for its leaders. A staff ride examines the dynamics of battle and the human dimension as well. It can illustrate how terrain, unit cohesion, leadership, technology and more affected a historical battle, and therefore provide a framework for battle analysis. It also promotes the study of military history and heritage.
