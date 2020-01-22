MARION — As part of a leadership class, 15 JROTC cadets from Marion High School recently traveled to Gettysburg Battlefield National Park where they had the opportunity to undertake a military-style staff ride, a learning experience rarely available to the average high school student. They then traveled on to Washington, D.C., where their experiences included a White House tour and more.

A staff ride is a historical study of a campaign or battle that is used as professional development by the U.S. Army for its leaders. A staff ride examines the dynamics of battle and the human dimension as well. It can illustrate how terrain, unit cohesion, leadership, technology and more affected a historical battle, and therefore provide a framework for battle analysis. It also promotes the study of military history and heritage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.