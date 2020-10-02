On Thursday, the Indiana Historical Bureau held a dedication ceremony in honor of the Weaver Settlement to ensure a piece of Grant County history is never forgotten.
The Weaver Settlement was an area settled in Liberty Township south of Marion by five African American men from North and South Carolina in the 1840s.
From that time forward, Weaver began to grow and expand in population, soon opening churches. During the Civil War, Weaver became a place where freed and escaped slaves would go to start their lives new. By the 1880s, Weaver had grown from five to nearly 2,000 people.
Though the population dwindled after the discovery of natural gas led people to leave the town to look for better jobs, the history of Weaver and what it represented was one that couldn’t be forgotten.
“Like minded people came together and decided we want to do something different and we wanted to make sure this historical hallowed ground was never lost to us, and to Grant County and to the state of Indiana, and to American history,” said Joselyn Whitticker, president of the Marion chapter of the NAACP. “There is no such thing as white history or Black history, it’s American history because we’re all Americans and this is about all of us."
A committee of 11 people was formed to do research on the area that was once Weaver and to begin the process of applying for a historical marker to commemorate the location.
Dr. Kersten Priest, a sociology professor at Indiana Wesleyan University, spent the better part of three summers with a small group of students re-assembling the history of a place that had slowly been lost through time. To see the dedication come and a historical marker set to honor the history that they had shone light on once again was extremely rewarding, Priest said.
“It is just phenomenal," Priest said. “It’s like seeing the real world of what we do in academics is evident. What I really think is it's beautiful for the students to see the whole community of people and everyone represented that cares about this, so all those hours and painstaking work finally makes sense.”
Priest said that after doing this work learning the history of Weaver, many of the students she worked with plan to become historians.
For one of the committee members, the unveiling of the commemorative plaque that will honor Weaver is very special. Norma Johnson can trace her family back to the Weaver Settlement and the Pettiford family that was a noteworthy family in the settlement at the time.
“My great-grandparents were Martha and Joseph Pettiford,” said Johnson. “Their grandparents left North Carolina around 1831, they were free African American, and they did not want to be slaves. I lived with the story for a long time of them coming in 13 covered wagons because they didn’t want to be slaves.”
Celebrating the history of the settlement and making sure it is never forgotten means the most to Johnson.
“The importance of this event is the culmination of a lot of things,” said Johnson. “It's the culmination of my family history, and the desire to want to preserve everything that is related to our family history. So, having that plaque unveiled today means that nobody will forget that we were here, even when we aren’t here anymore. Nobody will forget this settlement and what it meant to this community. I think that is the most important thing, for the community to be recognized. For many black settlements, and many African Americans, our history is kind of pushed to the side. This will not be pushed to the side. This will remain here for many generations.”
