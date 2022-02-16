After successfully selling the historical Ginger Lee House, Save Our Stories (SOS) Marion has moved on to its next project.

SOS Mairon recently signed a letter of intent with Firestone-Bridgestone Company to purchase its former store at 625 S. Washington St. near downtown Marion. The sale is pending the results of environmental and structural inspection.

