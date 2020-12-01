Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has joined a coalition of attorneys general urging the U.S. Congress to extend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding until the end of 2021.
In a letter, the attorneys general advise Congress that such an extension would give states and local communities additional time to utilize precious COVID-relief resources. Several measures that would enact this extension are already pending in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
