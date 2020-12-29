On Dec. 16, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined nine other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Google for multiple violations of federal and state antitrust laws in connection with its multiple roles in the multibillion-dollar online display advertising industry.
The lawsuit alleges that Google monopolized – or attempted to monopolize – products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising. These anticompetitive practices demonstrably harmed publishers’ abilities to monetize content, increased advertisers’ costs to advertise and directly harmed consumers. The complaint also alleges that some of Google’s business tactics are misleading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.