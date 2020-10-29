Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday that Indiana has joined the federal government and 44 other states to settle allegations against Progenity, a San Diego-based biotechnology company that provides molecular and diagnostic tests to patients through health care providers.
The $49 million settlement will resolve allegations that Progenity fraudulently billed federal health care programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients. The settlement also resolves allegations that Progenity provided illegal kickbacks by:
