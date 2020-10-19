Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Oct. 16 that Indiana has joined with other states and the federal government to reach an agreement in principle with a Utah-based medical device manufacturer to settle allegations that the company offered unlawful kickbacks to health care providers in order to induce them to purchase its medical devices.
Merit Medical Systems (Merit) will pay the states and the federal government $18 million – $5.58 million of which will go to Medicaid programs – to resolve civil allegations that Merit’s unlawful promotion of its medical devices caused false claims to be submitted to government health care programs. As part of the settlement, Indiana Medicaid will receive $285,584 in restitution and other recoveries.
