Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Dec. 8 that he has finalized a settlement with a company whose actions in 2019 forced multiple residents out of their mobile homes with no way to legally move their homes because they were never given titles.
Under a consent agreement approved Dec. 3, Blue Lake Inc. — the former owner-operator of the I-70 Mobile Home Park in Indianapolis — is prohibited from failing to deliver titles in violation of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and from taking assets from a senior consumer in violation of the Senior Consumer Protection Act. The agreement also contains a suspended judgment in the amount of $29,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.