Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is encouraging Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov and search for unclaimed property in their names this holiday season.
This year, Hill’s Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $52.6 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners. Unclaimed property is considered any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions; savings and checking accounts; stock dividends; insurance proceeds; underlying shares; customer deposits or overpayments; certificates of deposit; credit balances; refunds; money orders; and safe deposit box contents.
