Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Nov. 24 that he and 46 other attorneys general have obtained a $17.5 million settlement from Georgia-based retailer The Home Depot. The settlement resolves a multi-state investigation of a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide. Under this settlement, Indiana will collect $520,962, which will go to the Agency Settlement Fund.
The breach occurred when hackers gained access to The Home Depot’s network and deployed malware on The Home Depot’s self-checkout points of sale. The malware allowed the hackers to obtain the payment card information of Home Depot customers who used self-checkout lanes at Home Depot stores throughout the U.S. between April 10, 2014 and Sept. 13, 2014.
