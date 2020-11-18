Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday that he and 33 other state attorneys general have reached a $113 million settlement with Apple regarding the company’s 2016 decision to throttle consumers’ iPhone speeds to address unexpected shutdowns in some iPhones.
Hill and the other attorneys general allege that Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones. Rather than replacing the batteries or disclosing the issues, however, Apple concealed the issues from consumers. Apple’s concealment ultimately led to a software update in December 2016 that reduced the performance of iPhones to keep them from shutting down.
