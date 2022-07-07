High temperatures are being blamed for damage to a section of highway in Grant County this week.
“This kind of thing happens when we get extreme heat,” Gary Brian, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation told the Chronicle-Tribune in a Wednesday phone interview.
Brian was talking about a section of State Road 9, near Fairmount, between U.S. 35 and S.R. 26.
Photos circulating on social media earlier this week showed a raised portion of the road that had appeared to buckle making it difficult for vehicles to pass.
Brian said officials were aware of the issue and had closed the section of the highway while crews made repairs. Traffic, he said, was being rerouted west of the damage along U.S. 35 and S.R. 26 and making the north-south passage around the damage on S.R. 37.
“They anticipate the road being closed through at least Friday,” he said.
The Grant County roadway isn't the only area of the state to see that kind of damage in recent days. And heat across the country was causing similar problems.
Brian said he was aware of another section of highway in southern Indiana that saw similar damage.
Outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where temperatures in June hit 100 degrees for the first time in 10 years, heat buckled a portion of Interstate 94 and a section of roadway in the suburb of Greenfield, according to a story from WISN News.
In Oklahoma, similar buckling was seen along Interstate 35 in Noble County, KOCO News reported in June.
