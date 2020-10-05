The Heartland Walk to End Alzheimer’s will move forward on Saturday, Oct. 10, but things will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the reason we walk. We need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In just the first few months of this pandemic, our Chapter provided more than 100 education programs and caregiver support groups online and by phone – free of charge – to residents across the state. With the dollars raised during Walk, we can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
