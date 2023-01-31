The Healthy Lifestyle Center at Ball State University is introducing a new podcast series, “Habits,” set to debut on Jan. 31. Habits is a health-focused podcast that will feature interviews with research and community experts, community organizers, and community members to provide insight into various health topics that influence the lives of East Central Indiana citizens. Funding and support for the podcast has been provided by a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health, with the aim of reinforcing the workforce of community health professionals across this region of the state.
Dr. Christina Doll, Associate Professor of Health Education and Promotion, will serve as the director of the podcast series, aided by undergraduate and graduate students across the university.
