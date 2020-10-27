No matter what your child is dressed up as for Halloween, every princess, superhero, firefighter and cartoon character should have one thing about their costume in common: a facemask to protect against COVID-19.
County health officer Dr. William David Moore said while local communities are hosting trick or treating hours and other organizations are holding trunk or treat and other events, the safest thing for families to do would be to skip the Halloween festivities altogether this year. However, he acknowledged that’s easier said than done and said there are several steps parents, kids and neighbors can take to make Halloween as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
