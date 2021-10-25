Grant County Council passed a salary ordinance for the health board onto a third reading last week after initial opposition regarding certain health officials salaries.
Health Officer Dr. William David Moore requested council to approve a plan to allocate a federal grant dealing with emergency services to salaries for county health workers, but it was initially shot down by council members. The grant totaled $25,000 and was mentioned at previous council meetings, but since the federal, state, and county governments function differently, the grant allotment was delayed for months.
Dr. Moore's proposal was met with criticism by councilman Chuck Poling as the plan allotted much less money toward preparedness and materials than it did for payroll. According to the plan, slightly over $900 are being put toward preparedness and materials, leaving more than $24,000 to be used for salaries in the Health Department, according to officials.
Dr. Moore combatted this concern by highlighting Food Safety Inspection Officer Dean Small, who has taken on other roles during the pandemic such as checking and delivering personal equipment to facilities despite the time of day since the pandemic began. Moore said he was allotted money from the grant since he has not truly received any compensation for his extended work.
Council responded by raising concerns with how the funds were spent in the past. Funds were mostly spent on necessities, they say, such as cell phone bills, paying part-time employees, equipment and more, but it wasn't until about 2018 until the funds begin to be used for raises, according to Poling.
Considering the recent $2,000 countywide wage increases provided to government workers, council members were hesitant in approving any more increases to payroll.
"I don't want you to lose the grant, I just don't believe you can give these people bonuses when this county just gave them all a $2,000 raise," said Poling. "Everybody else that works in this place went through the same things your people did. Are you going to give everyone in this county a $5,000 bonus?"
Brief arguments arose between the council and the health board representatives as council claimed the money was not used for raises while the health board insisted that the fund was meant to be used for raises since its creation. Dr. Moore shut down the argumentation by stressing, once again, the reasoning for the money being utilized for payroll to compensate the workers.
Part of the fund will be utilized to pay the former coordinator, Mr. Bender, who was not paid for July into August due to the fund's delay in processing by the state, which will take around $12,000 from the grant to help pay his two-month salary.
Commissioner Ron Mowery joined the conversation by stating that the part of the plan addressing repayment for Bender's time is necessary, but the "bonuses" should not be approved as other workers are not receiving the same compensation.
Dr. Moore responded by stating that he would no longer ask employees to complete extra work if they are not compensated, which stirred up even more debate between the council and Dr. Moore.
"You work for us, you don't work for yourself. You can't stand up there and tell this council that you're going to tell people not to do things for people's health," said Poling. "You can't do that."
Dr. Moore refused to debate the subject as he believes they should be compensated if they are given extra tasks beyond their job description, stating that if the council rules not to compensate them, then they will no longer complete the extra work.
Mowery asked Dr. Moore whether his statements reflect the health board, and if so, then the county may have issues with the health board as a whole.
Council initially made a motion to amend the first reading of the ordinance, removing the additional salary bonuses, and passing the amendment onto a third, but then council received information that made them change their mind.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley took the stand to explain how the "bonuses" are already implemented into the salaries of the specific employees, but also include slight increases, which would account for the extra duties. Thus, if the salary ordinance was amended, the workers' salaries would decrease. That debate stirred up more confusion of whether the funds were a "bonus" or just missing salary amounts for the workers, but the latter was confirmed to be true by McWhirt.
Based on that information, the motion to amend the salary ordinance failed, and a new motion to pass the original salary ordinance – including bonuses – was passed to a third reading, which will be on the agenda at the next meeting, with a vote of 4-2. Poling voted against the motion, and Scott abstained.
