Part of keeping schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic will include making sure students who may have the virus stay home, and newly-released state guidance will help schools make those decisions.
Grant County Public Health Nurse Amber Turner told the Grant County Health Board Monday that the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Indiana Department of Education have provided new guidance on how and when students will be allowed to return to school.
According to ISDH, a student with any COVID-19 symptoms that is not tested may return to school after having no fever for 24 hours if a doctor provides written notice of an alternate diagnosis (ear infection, strep throat, etc.) and believes it’s appropriate for the student to return to school. Symptomatic students who receive a negative COVID-19 test may also return to school with a doctor’s note providing an alternate diagnosis.
A symptomatic student that is not tested and does not receive an alternative diagnosis must stay home for at least 10 days from the first day symptoms appeared and be 24-hours fever free without medication and with improvement of symptoms to return to school.
If a symptomatic student tests negative but there is no alternate diagnosis, the student must isolate for at least 10 days from the first day of symptoms and be 24-hours fever-free without medications and with symptom improvement.
Health Officer William David Moore said isolation means being completely separated from other members of the household, while a person in quarantine can stay among their household unit but not go outside of the home.
Asymptomatic students with a negative test may return to school if there has been no other exposure to a positive case, but an asymptomatic student who tests negative and was a known close contact (within 6 feet of a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes) must still complete a 14-day quarantine.
A student who tests positive must remain home in isolation for at least 10 days from the date symptoms began, or 10 days from the date of the test if they are asymptomatic.
All close contacts of confirmed cases, whether tested or not, are required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school. If they develop symptoms, close contact students will start their process over with the symptomatic guidelines, ISDH stated. For more information, visit bit.ly/INReturntoSchool.
Moore said someone who is a close contact of a close contact of a confirmed case is not required to quarantine.
Turner said the guidance on returning kids to school was not initially distributed to local physicians, leading to confusion when local doctor’s offices received calls from parents who needed a doctor’s note to get their students back into school.
“They were not aware of this and they were getting bombarded with school, with parents calling them, school nurses calling them asking why they couldn’t get them in,” she said. “They had no idea so we did send this (guidance)...and the hospital wasn’t aware either, so sometimes it doesn’t get communicated down the line or you find it out when it happens unfortunately but we’re trying our best.”
Moore said despite shaky implementation, he is grateful the state has taken on some of the burden of giving guidance after initially essentially leaving each county health department to fend for itself and make its own guidelines.
“The state has given a series of guidelines that change daily and they sometimes don’t get communicated, but at least the state health department and the department of education have taken the lead,” he said.
Even as there is more communication between the health department, school nurses and local doctors, the guidelines are sometimes difficult to follow, Turner said.
“It is a challenge because if people don’t have the extra help to watch their kids or if they can’t get in to the doctor because they’ve been busy...the 10 days at home sometimes is not feasible for families, which does make it a challenge,” she said.
Turner said the health department continues to be in close communication with local schools. The health department receives school reports twice a day from the state alerting of any new students who have tested positive, she said.
“We contact the school nurses that they’re positive or the superintendent, whichever form of communication they have asked us to do,” Turner said. “They will get an email if they don’t have anything...because Dr. Moore doesn’t prefer no news is good news.”
The schools have also been communicating back with the health department about any positive cases they are aware of that is not reflected in state reports, Turner said.
Turner said the ISDH-sponsored drive-thru testing will continue at the Grant County Fairgrounds today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary and children as young as 2 years old can be tested.
The Optum-run testing center at the Faulkner Center will continue through at least the end of September and is open by appointment only for people 12 years of age and above. Moore said the state is beginning to hand off local testing to counties and it is unclear how much longer past September Optum will stay in the county.
