Local college students this summer organized drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, interviewed and analyzed COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic patients and developed best practices for future studies as part of the Grant County Health Department’s first-ever research internship program.
The interns presented their findings and recommendations last Wednesday to the public at Tree of Life in Marion.
The interns were led over the summer by Ann Vermilion, who said the program had four goals: expand and manage COVID-19 and antibody testing sites, conduct quantitative research on county residents’ behaviors through CDC-approved surveys, conduct qualitative research on how COVID-19 affected those who tested positive and to provide the interns with valuable experience as they progress in their college careers.
While about 12 students total helped throughout the summer, the four main interns were Abby Eltzroth, an Indiana University (IU) senior, Leilanu Jackson and Jonathan Walts, IU sophomores, and Ella Vermilion, an incoming University of Chicago freshman.
Ann Vermilion said the interns continually monitored the latest Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) data regarding COVID-19 in Grant County, which continues to show that “every single age group is getting COVID.” She noted the majority of deaths, however, have occurred in Grant County residents ages 60-89.
Ann Vermilion said she is hoping to see ISDH add an additional data point of how many people in various demographics such as age, race and gender are being hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The interns conducted a data analysis of the first 128 patients testing positive for COVID-19 in Grant County through May, which helps to show how the virus began in the county. Nearly 70 percent of the positive cases were female, and 42.3 percent of the cases were in those ages 60 and above.
A majority of patients, 74.2 percent, reported they were exposed to COVID-19 at a health care facility, including 43 percent being exposed during the Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation outbreak either as a resident or an employee.
Patients reported experiencing 14 various symptoms, with fever of 100.4 or greater or cough being the most common, but 13.8 percent of patients reported having no symptoms at all.
The interns interviewed seven different COVID-19 positive individuals, totaling more than six hours of recorded audio, Walts said. Since the first positive cases came in March and April, the patients all emphasized how long it took to receive a test and test results at that time, he said.
“Along with that we also found that patients had family members that weren’t able to be tested when they were exposed to family members, especially those in critical care,” Walts said.
Jackson said all four interviewed patients who ended up in critical care had two or more underlying health conditions and were over the age of 40.
“So even though any range can get COVID, we are seeing that if you’re older or you have another health condition you are more likely to experience it in a more extreme way,” she said.
The patients in critical care all had varying experiences of recovery time and interventions needed, such as a ventilator, but Walts said they all had one thing in common.
“The final trend we saw is that patients usually had something to fight for, especially in critical care, whether it was a grandchild or an upcoming proposal they heard about or an upcoming retirement,” he said. “Each patient had something to fight for, and I think that’s significant to fighting for their lives.”
Ella Vermilion said patients who were asymptomatic seemed to experience a more profound mental toll of anxious thoughts of how the virus was affecting them and if they had spread it to loved ones, although those in moderate and critical care also reported COVID-19 took a mental toll.
Another constant among the interviewees is that none of them did anything “wrong” other than living their lives and going to work as normal, Ann Vermilion said. She said it is important the community works to de-stigmatize a positive COVID result.
“We need to be sure we’re going in and working with positive patients,” Ann Vermilion said. “They don’t like that they have this big plus sign on their forehead.”
Eltzroth said the internship team helped set up four drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in late June and early July at Atlas Foundry, St. Paul Baptist Church, Gas City Fire Station 2 and Oak Hill High School. Ann Vermilion noted the Optum-run testing sites through ISDH had not been established when the interns planned their testing sites.
Out of a total of 165 tests at the site, zero patients tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 138 patients who received LabCorp blood draw orders to test for COVID-19 antibodies, five tested positive for the antibodies, although 33 never went to LabCorp to have the test performed.
While there were no positive test results, all of the individuals who were tested filled out a behavioral survey which gave the interns more data on how Grant County residents are responding to COVID-19 guidance.
Jackson said the behavioral survey demographic data matched closely to Grant County census data in terms of gender and race, but used different age groupings which did not match up with census data.
Walts said the survey showed a fairly uniform pattern that most participants wash their hands, socially distance and use hand sanitizer, but there is a sharp drop off regarding mask usage.
“When it comes to washing your hands, socially distancing and using hand sanitizer, almost everybody does it all the time,” he said. “But when we go to the masks, it drops dramatically by about 30 percent ... So this is really representative of our data in Grant County especially right before the mask mandate, and it kind of shows the county’s opinion of masks right now.”
Walts said males in the survey were far less likely to wear a mask. Individuals ages 0-19 were most likely to wear a mask, but the least likely to consistently socially distance, while those ages 80 and above are the most consistent in their health precautions across the board, he said..
Ella Vermilion noted many people have said “I could’ve sworn I had it earlier in the year,” with 40 percent of survey participants reporting having at least one symptom of COVID-19 since January, even though zero ended up testing positive for COVID and five were positive for antibodies.
Four of the five individuals who tested positive for antibodies were all in the same family who traveled to Florida in March, and all five had at least one underlying health condition and reported symptoms earlier in the year, Walts said.
The interns took everything they learned over the summer and created a “playbook” of how future intern teams can replicate testing sites and other research, Eltzroth said.
“Some of the things included in the playbook were what kind of positions we had at the sites, test day procedures both before and after and specifically working with LabCorp was really important to get in the manual there,” she said.
Overall, the interns concluded asymptomatic testing continues to be needed in Grant County to give peace of mind, for employers and schools that are requiring negative tests, so loved ones can see each other, for nursing homes and for other reasons.
The interns recommended adding more testing sites for asymptomatic people, expanding testing to include those under 18 and linking those who do test positive for COVID-19 antibodies to plasma donation opportunities. They also suggested further research on mask use and efficacy in the county, more detailed demographic data regarding hospitalizations and deeper dives that can help describe those who are most likely to end up with a serious case of COVID.
Grant County Health Officer William David Moore said he had wanted to begin a health department internship program since he started in the position to get the department outside of the four walls of the offices. The pandemic presented an opportunity for local students to gain experience and for the department to get more data on how the virus was affecting the community, he said.
“From the ground up, from nothing, they said let’s see what it will take to run a COVID testing program, and the students did lots of research, lots of work, and Ann’s job was to help them learn how to learn,” Moore said. “We wanted our main project to have each student grow and develop as they go, and I appreciate those who participated and our board who said let’s do this.”
Health board member Dr. Chad Leighty applauded the work the interns completed and said they have exposed the need for more research in the county.
“I think what you guys showed is that we need more data. Another program study is even more important with the suggestions that you have made because I think that’s where maybe we can compare sample sizes and see things,” he said. “The first sample size is very difficult to see things out of, but the second or third go around will be even more important.”
