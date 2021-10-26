Mobile advocacy has officially arrived in Marion to provide services to victims of violence anytime and anywhere through Hands of Hope (HOH).
HOH conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Flannery-Keal Center, previously the Flannery-Keal Home, on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their mobile advocacy approach.
HOH has been providing residential services since 1982, then moved to the Flannery-Keal Home and continued to provide these services. In 2016, after a state meeting discussing mobile advocacy and a review of the dwindling residential numbers, an idea was born.
“I didn’t really take it seriously until COVID hit, and then I started thinking this is something we need to do. The average services kept increasing, we kept seeing more and more clients that didn’t want to stay here but needed other services,” said Wilk. “When I really took a hard look, the number of clients we were housing and serving here continued to go down, so I just felt it was time to go in a different direction.”
Due to the remodeling, staff are now mobile and will meet those in need anywhere to provide service rather than survivors being required to relocate to the shelter for services. HOH provides services for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking among others.
“Not only are we going to be providing what we always provided, we are going to add more permanent housing. We are going to move victims from short-term assistance to long-term to really help them break that cycle of violence,” said Wilk. “We are going to go to them. They don’t have to come to us. We will go to them. Whether they’re at the hospital, the prosecutor’s office, the police department, the sheriff’s department, their home, wherever they are most comfortable we will go to them.”
President/CEO of the Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Kylie Jackson attended the ceremony to show support for HOH and their newest developments.
“We are here because we are having a ribbon cutting for the Flannery-Keal Center. It has been kind of a secretive location for domestic violence survivors for all these years. So, now they are trying to let the public know about the changes and all the services they provide,” said Jackson. “The Chamber is here to shine more light on that.”
President/CEO of Family Service Society Lisa Dominisse shared in Wilk’s sentiments throughout the ceremony and stressed how important Wilk and her team’s work has been and how their determination made this ceremony possible.
“(Linda and her team) have been amazing. Change is hard and this team just took it on and really embraced it and tried to learn as much as they could about it,” said Dominisse. “They have absolutely knocked it out of the park in terms of the services they’re already providing and embracing this new way of delivering the same services we were delivering but just under this new model.”
Wilk continually thanked her staff for their dedication to the cause, and even advertised two additional job openings, family resource advocate and housing advocate, with HOH and are currently conducting interviews.
“Everybody does a fantastic job. I am so proud to have these people on staff,” said Wilk.
HOH provides services 24-hours per day and can be contacted by calling 765-664-0701 or visiting the Flannery-Keal Center.
