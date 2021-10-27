Halloween events are debuting all around Grant County this weekend to celebrate spooky season.
From Friday through Sunday, events range from trick or treating at a nursing home to a Halloween bash in memorial for those Grant County has lost.
Friday
Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion is hosting a trick or treat event on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children and families. The event will be held outdoors and guests are asked to park in the south parking lot of the facility.
The Cardinal Screamway will be open on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jonesboro. The Screamway is a haunted walk along the greenway that is perfect for adrenaline junkies. Tickets at the gate cost $5.
“This year, we are excited about the event in general,” said Cardinal Screamway coordinators. “This year, hopefully, is going to be our biggest year yet and I feel like we are going to have a successful weekend seeing new faces and hearing all of our good reviews from everyone.”
Glostik Willy is hosting a music festival for the Halloween weekend called WillyWeen. The event will be held at Ballard Field in Marion. Kids are free, but adults are required to purchase tickets online or at the gate. Kid-friendly activities will be available. The festival will run from 12 p.m. on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday
The Ethan James Wolff 1st Annual Memorial Halloween Bash will be hosted on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 950 E. Charles Road in Marion. The event is in remembrance of those who the community has lost. Food, bounce houses, haunted trails, scary movies, music, a costume contest and much more will be available. A special memorial will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday where lanterns will be let off. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per carload, whichever is less expensive. All proceeds will be donated to Java’s Love Foundation. All are welcome. More information can be found on Kristi Wolff’s Facebook.
“This event was created in honor of my son Ethan James Wolff. He was murdered October 30th 2018. Halloween has been absolutely unbearable for me since,” said Ethan’s mother Kristi Wolff. “So I decided to do this event in his honor and also make it a memorial for all the young lives Grant County has lost.”
Sender Cafe in Marion is hosting its first annual fall fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those of all ages. The fest will include pumpkin painting, music, local vendors and much more.
Upland Public Library is hosting a Halloween party on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community building, which is the brick building in front of the park. Games, snacks, candy and crafts will be available and guests are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume.
Main Street Fairmount is hosting the Fairmount Community Block Party on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for safe and fun family activities. Inflatables, candy, food and games will be available.
Jonesboro Indiana Park Board is hosting the Brick Street Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 4th Street between Water Street and Main Street. Costumes are encouraged, and families are invited to attend for free hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate as well as festive activities.
Black Dragons Motorcycle Club is hosting a Halloween party for the kids on Saturday from 6 p.m. until it ends in Marion. The evening will include a kids costume contest, music, mazes, food, candy and much more.
Swayzee is hosting a haunted firehouse event and their annual ghost hunt on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the fire station. The haunted firehouse will include candy, hayrides and a kid-friendly haunted house at the station. The annual ghost hunt involves trick or treaters to locate laminated ghosts in three different colors all around the town. If one is found and returned to the fire department, the finder will receive a prize.
Sunday
Idyl Wyld Roller Rink is hosting a halloween skating party on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the skating rink. Admission is 4$ and skate rental is $2.50. If guests are in full costume, admission is $4 and skate rental is free. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume.
“We have been providing these types of events for over 80 years and love seeing families that grew up here bringing their children and grandchildren,” said Idyl Wyld representatives. “It’s a time for families to do something fun together.”
Marion Philharmonic Orchestra is performing Disney in Concert: Around the World at 3 p.m. in at the Eagles Theater in Wabash. Animations and songs from a large selection of Disney movies will be showcased. Tickets may be purchased online.
Upland Lions Club is hosting a trunk or treat on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upland community building. The night will be filled with different activities, food and treats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.