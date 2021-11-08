A veteran who told two brothers fighting to get out of the street was hit in the head with a baseball bat around 6 p.m. on Halloween night, according to newly filed court documents detailing the incident.
Kenneth Ray Miller, of Marion, faces a Level 5 felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon following the incident where police say he hit and threw a bat at William Osborne, a veteran on full disability. Miller said the battery occurred shortly after he and his brother were confronted while fighting in the roadway on Lincoln Avenue near 58th Street.
