Halderman Real Estate and Farm Management have announced Joe Halderman is now an area representative for central Indiana, according to marketing associate Abby Chapman.
Born and raised in Wabash, Joe Halderman is the fourth generation of the family business, Halderman Real Estate and Farm Management. During school, he assisted the business with auction sign management, drone flights and property maintenance.
