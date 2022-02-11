After a long wait, a local family moved into a new home thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity.
Zaniethia Jones and her children Jaxx and Journee received their “dream house” this week.
“I wasn’t expecting it. I thought I had to do everything on my own,” Jones said. “A lot of people think that they just gave me a house, but no – I worked for it.”
Jones said she had to take finance and budgeting classes, complete 200 hours of community service, and meet the organization’s criteria.
“It’s a lot more than people think,” Jones said.
In order to qualify for a house with Habitat for Humanity, applicants must prove that they have a need for housing, a willingness to partner, and the ability to pay.
“We don’t give the houses for free,” said project coordinator Anelese Whitton. “We want to set our families up for future success and we think that by having them pay for something, learn about the process of having bills, having a mortgage. They will be better off in the future after they pay off their mortgage.”
Habitat builds houses for low-income families with a 0 percent interest rate on their mortgage, while educating them on the home buying process. The organization also continues to support families after the process is completed by connecting them with additional resources if needed.
“The program is long. You don’t just buy the house and move in. It takes time,” Whitton said. “We build from the ground up. We want to know that you’re willing to work with us. If you have problems, not only in the process but throughout life, you can come to us.”
In addition to the time it normally takes Habitat to build a house, Whitton said the supply chain issues slowed down the process.
Before moving into her new house, Jones said she was paying rent that was more than her new mortgage payments. Jones said she looks forward to doing more with her kids with the money she is saving.
Jones said she is relieved that the process is over, and encourages others to sign up if they can.
Habitat owns two other lots next to Jones’ new house, where they plan to build their next two houses. Whitton said she hopes the proximity of others who have been through the program will inspire comradery and neighborliness.
