The Community Foundation of Grant County is excited to announce that Habitat for Humanity of Grant County not only met but exceeded its $20,000 Crowdfunding Campaign goal to support the construction of a new Habitat for Humanity home in Grant County.
Because Habitat met their fundraising goal, the Foundation will award the organization a dollar-for-dollar matching grant up to $20,000, plus any donations they received over the $20,000 goal. In 60 days, Habitat raised $27,681, bringing the total amount awarded to $47,681 including the Foundation grant.
“The Community Foundation is proud to continue our mission of connecting people, resources and causes to promote sustainable impact for the betterment of Grant County," Community Foundation Community Investment Manager Meagan Mathias said. "The Foundation has been doing this kind of work since 1984, and we enjoy helping quality organizations, like Habitat for Humanity, in making a positive impact in our community.”
To the donors and partners of the Crowdfunding Campaign, Brittany Howey, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Grant County, said, “We are so incredibly thankful and humbled by your support and generosity. Funds donated allow Habitat to give a hand up to neighbors in our community and provide them with safe, affordable shelter. You are also helping our families to achieve homeownership and independence. And that is priceless. Thank you so much.”
Habitat is a nonprofit housing ministry. They build simple, affordable homes for families in need, and sell them at no profit. Since established in 1993, Habitat has helped 54 Grant County families achieve the dream of homeownership. Habitat’s long-term goal is to build at least one Habitat home per year in Grant County.
“We want to express our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to family members, friends and colleagues who made it possible for Habitat to build a new home in Sweetser for a partner family by generously contributing to the crowdfunding grant with the Community Foundation," Board President Mia Erickson said. "Through your generosity, Habitat was able to follow this scripture, 'My people will live in peaceful dwelling places, in secure homes, in undisturbed places of rest.' Isaiah 32:18.”
Habitat for Humanity of Grant County believes that all hard-working individuals and families should have a safe, affordable place to call home.
If you have any questions about the Crowdfunding Grant or future grant cycles offered at the Community Foundation of Grant County, please contact Mathias at 765-662-0065 or email Meagan@GiveToGrant.org.
