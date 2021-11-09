Habitat for Humanity of Grant County Inc. (Habitat) recently announced the new location of their 56th home in Grant County.
Habitat is a faith-based Christian nonprofit organization with the goal of eliminating substandard housing in Grant County. Habitat works with families with proven needs in the county to achieve this goal, and the new housing project is another stepping stone in achieving that goal.
The new home will be built near 36th and Landess streets in Marion. Habitat has been helping to develop the area for a while in South Marion and showed much excitement in the project despite its lengthy development.
“This area is a part of the three-year strategic plan that Habitat is currently working through and we are thrilled to be able to make a larger impact in one neighborhood by building four adjacent homes,” said Habitat board president Jesse Harrison in a press release.
While the Community Foundation of Grant County is not directly involved in the upcoming project, its support for Habitat throughout the years has never waivered.
“They are obviously driven and dedicated to providing this lifeline for families in Grant County that need affordable and permanent housing,” said Community Foundation community investment manager Meagan Mathias. “Habitat for Humanity helps the community by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.”
Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kylie Jackson expressed her thoughts on the project and future, commenting on the previous work completed by Habitat.
“I think that the homes they build are really high quality. I know that they have already built in that area before and the neighborhood is open and conducive to that, so I’m sure it’ll be well received,” said Jackson. “They do a really good job of finding those in need of the homes they provide and having the owners have split-equity in the home. It is just giving them a step up.”
Community Foundation informally supports the project in every way possible to ensure that the community is aware of the project and its benefits.
“The Community Foundation is encouraged by Habitat’s tenacity and their goal to build at least one house in Grant County per year,” said Mathias. “They have proven their dedication to Grant County through their relaunch and the build of their two most recent homes.”
The project is expected to begin in mid-2022. In the meantime, Habitat is accepting applications from families who are interested in applying for the project.
Families are required to be able to pay, show a need for housing and have a willingness to partner to qualify for the project.
Habitat will be holding information sessions throughout November for interested families. Information on the sessions is available on the Habitat website. Due to COVID, many of the information sessions are being held online through Zoom.
Habitat noted that applications will only be available for those who attend information sessions, so interested families are recommended to plan for a session they can attend as soon as possible.
Habitat strives to provide affordable housing with a zero-interest mortgage financing program to qualified Grant County residents who are in need.
While funding is currently in the air for future projects, the Community Foundation has supported housing projects like the 2022 project for the past two years.
Previously, Habitat applied for and received two Crowdfunding grants from the Community Foundation. For the first grant, Habitat applied for $20,000 and raised $27,681 for a total of $47,681 in 2020. For the second grant, Habitat applied for $20,000 again and raised $25,660 for a total of $45,660. This money was utilized for housing builds in 2020 and 2021. The 2022 project will likely expect similar funds in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.