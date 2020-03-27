With the COVID-19 pandemic causing widespread changes, non-profit organizations around the county are lending a hand.
The Grant County Economic Growth Council created the COVID-19 Loan Fund as a way to help small businesses in this time of uncertainty, company officials say.
“Knowing that the next couple months to the full year is going to be really difficult for a lot of the businesses that have been hit … we think this is kind of a survival technique,” Growth council representative Mikayla Marazzi said.
According to Marazzi, the loan fund is an extension of the organization’s Revolving Loan Fund, which was awarded in 2004 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Agency.
She said the fund has built up a strong line of credit over the years as recipients have used it to invest in their businesses further.
Marazzi said that while the fund has traditionally been used to help give new businesses a boost, the organization shifted the fund on businesses most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Small Business Administration has released its Disaster Loan, which can give a business up to $2 million, Marazzi said the application process can be extensive and some businesses might not need that much funding.
Marazzi said they kept that in mind when structuring the loan fund.
“We’ve already received overwhelming interest in just a few days already,” Marazzi said.
So far, the growth council has received 13 applications. According to Marazzi, the fund contains enough money to provide 12 businesses with up to $7,500.
There are two rounds of applications and the organization will choose six businesses in each round.
“Because of the response, it’s obvious that this is a need and businesses are hurting. We want to be able to help as many as possible,” Marazzi said.
She said they are also looking for partners to help finance the loan fund, allowing them to help more businesses.
The Growth Council is currently accepting applications for the first round, which are due by April 3.
Businesses operating in Grant County with less than 30 employees are eligible.
According to the organization’s website, applicants must be current on all taxes and be able to demonstrate their profitability in 2020. Applicable businesses cannot be franchisees.
Marazzi said the loan was structured to be low risk, with an interest rate of 3 percent, no repayments for six months, interest-only payments starting after the first six months and the full repayment by 24 months.
Those interested in applying can find more information on the Growth Council’s website, grantcounty.com.
