The Grant County Economic Growth Council is asking businesses to complete a survey that will help with economic development in the area.
The Growth Council is partnering with Plaka and Associates to conduct a Target Industry Analysis. It assess the strengths and challenges of Grant County's industrial base and workforce to develop a clear targeted industry list for Grant County.
