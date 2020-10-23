Approximately 5,000 native trees will be planted in Indiana state forests, thanks to a $25,000 “Powerful Communities” grant presented by the Duke Energy Foundation to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) and its Indiana Tree Project initiative.
The Indiana Tree Project is a joint effort between the INRF and the DNR Division of Forestry, as well as citizens and businesses throughout the state, to plant new trees and promote healthy forests. A tree planting day will be scheduled in the spring. Volunteers from Duke Energy and DNR will participate in the planting.
